Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 38.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.