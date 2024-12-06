Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 927 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 566,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $374.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.70.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,626.56. This represents a 64.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,442 shares of company stock worth $44,577,770 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.