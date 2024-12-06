International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

