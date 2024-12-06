Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $648.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 99.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,803,690 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.