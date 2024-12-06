Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 72,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 57,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

