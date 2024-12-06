Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.29 and traded as high as $110.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 1,837 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $96.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

