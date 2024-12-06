Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.29 and traded as high as $110.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 1,837 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $96.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
