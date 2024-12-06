Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37,352.92 and traded as high as $40,969.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $40,927.00, with a volume of 21,524 shares.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38,756.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37,416.18.
