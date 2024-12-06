Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.60. Approximately 90,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 33,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
