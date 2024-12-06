Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

