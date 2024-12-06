Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 115.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $2,280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $134.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $83.66 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.