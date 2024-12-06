Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 1,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,741,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $404.14 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day moving average of $332.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.