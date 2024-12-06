Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 1,200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $283.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.75. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $498.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

