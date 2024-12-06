Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $15,653,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $572.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $768.28 and its 200 day moving average is $813.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

