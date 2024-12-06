Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 243.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Down 0.6 %

PCG stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

