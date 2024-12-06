Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 4,474 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $125.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,748,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,997,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

