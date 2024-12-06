IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.47. 8,342,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 9,417,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get IonQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $406,031.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,679.50. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $972,331. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ in the third quarter worth about $1,631,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in IonQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 154,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.