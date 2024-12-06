IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.6 %

IQV opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.