IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

