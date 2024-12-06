Isabelle F. Geday Sells 15,550 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Isabelle F. Geday sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $140,416.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,553.39. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.25. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 14.7% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arteris during the second quarter worth $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 36.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

