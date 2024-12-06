iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,472 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.40% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.89 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.3111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

