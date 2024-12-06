iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.39 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

