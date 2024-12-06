iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

