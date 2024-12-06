iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and traded as high as $25.45. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 6,011 shares changing hands.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned 2.65% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

