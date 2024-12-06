iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,888,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

