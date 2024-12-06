iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.71 and traded as low as $24.69. iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 1 shares.
iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.
About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.
