iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.71 and traded as high as $28.98. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.
About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF
The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.