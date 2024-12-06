iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.71 and traded as high as $28.98. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.