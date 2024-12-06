iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $21.59. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 63,365 shares.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 99,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

