iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.58 and traded as high as $35.74. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 25,851 shares.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 280,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $774,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

