J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 9th

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

J.Jill has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

