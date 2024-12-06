Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,571 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of XPO worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in XPO by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in XPO by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

