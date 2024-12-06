Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Solventum worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.