Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 1,738 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $881.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

