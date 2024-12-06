James Charles Hays Sells 25,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

SKWD opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.