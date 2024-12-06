James Charles Hays Sells 25,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %
SKWD opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $55.62.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is a support level?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.