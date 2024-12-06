Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,854 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.12% of ATS worth $60,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ATS by 91.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ATS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in ATS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ATS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.15. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08.

ATS Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.