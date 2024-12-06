Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $59.66 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 280.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Citigroup stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $72.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

