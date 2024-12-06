Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,896,159 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $67,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.76 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,273.08. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock worth $339,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

