Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,758 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $46,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $154.15 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.79 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

