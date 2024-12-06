Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 192.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JSPR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 180,852 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.