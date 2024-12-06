Jeff Jankowsky Sells 5,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,825. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeff Jankowsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
TTMI stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTM Technologies
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.