Jeff Jankowsky Sells 5,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,825. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Jankowsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00.

TTMI stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 262.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 309,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 152,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

