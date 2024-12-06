Jerome B. Zeldis Sells 24,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,750. The trade was a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $54.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after purchasing an additional 198,227 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

