Jerome B. Zeldis Sells 24,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,750. The trade was a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PTCT stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $54.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after purchasing an additional 198,227 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
