JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.79. 2,682,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,866,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.