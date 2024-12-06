JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 130,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,519,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
JIADE Stock Down 4.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.
JIADE Company Profile
JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JIADE
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for JIADE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JIADE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.