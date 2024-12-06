JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $3,159,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 62.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

