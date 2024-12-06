John H. Stone Acquires 7,500 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.32 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $15,508,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.