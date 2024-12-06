John Page Sells 3,884 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,162.46. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $169.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

