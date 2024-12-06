Jonathan Davies Buys 67 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($159.01).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($160.24).

On Monday, October 7th, Jonathan Davies bought 79 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £124.82 ($159.27).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($67,746.94).

LON SSPG traded up GBX 7.42 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 188.12 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,346,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,944. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 243.20 ($3.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.43).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

