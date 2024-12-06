JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Boosted by Whitefort Capital Management LP

Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,932 shares during the quarter. JOYY comprises about 9.4% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in JOYY by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,952,000 after buying an additional 552,082 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 356.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 374,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JOYY by 780.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 232,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 206,152 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 476,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

