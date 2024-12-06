JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $283,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

