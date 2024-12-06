JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.68) to GBX 849 ($10.83) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.44) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.30) to GBX 1,090 ($13.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.14).

HWDN opened at GBX 839.70 ($10.71) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 740.40 ($9.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 860.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 894.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,821.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

In other news, insider Suzy Neubert bought 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £59,974.05 ($76,526.80). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,361 shares of company stock worth $6,047,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

