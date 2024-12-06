JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $247.35 and last traded at $246.35. Approximately 1,063,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,991,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $694.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.0% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

